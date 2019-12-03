Betting Odds For UFC ESPN 7

Spread the word!













After more than seven years away, the UFC is returning to Washington D.C. on December 7th to provide mixed martial arts fans that live in the capital with an opportunity to see a high profile live event on their doorstep.

The main bout will see Alistair Overeem go head to head with Jairzinho Rozenstruik, after previously scheduled opponent Walt Harris was forced to pull out in tragic circumstances.

Main contenders

When it comes to the most important bout of the event, between Overeem and Rozenstruik, bookmakers seem uncertain about which of the two has the upper hand.

Some pip the pair as being neck and neck, with odds of 5/6 for both, while others see Overeem as having a slight advantage. It’s no surprise that the Dutchman is gaining slightly more favour with experts, as his experience and track record as a heavyweight competitor in both MMA and kickboxing makes him an appealing fighter to back. Rozenstruik does have age on his side, being eight years Overeem’s junior, although his slight height and reach disadvantage might cause him problems.

The main card also features a women’s strawweight bout between Marina Rodriguez and Cynthia Calvillo. In this case Rodriguez is again a marginal favourite, at least in some circles, although it seems like there is general acceptance that this will be a closely matched fight that is difficult to call ahead of time. Another women’s bout, between Aspen Ladd and Yana Kunistkaya, puts 24 year old American ahead of her Russian rival.

UFC on Versus 6

The fact that this is only the second time that UFC has come to. is interesting in its own right, and deserves exploring in more detail in order to make some predictions about what will go down this time around.

Back in 2011 the first event in Washington D.C was capped off by a battle between Dominck Cruz, then the incumbent bantamweight champion, and Demetrious Johnson, who was considered the main contender to the title at the time.

Cruz managed to retain his title, putting on quite a show and living up to his reputation for incredible bursts of speed and some punishing attempts at submissions on his opponents. At the time, it was assumed that Cruz would walk home with a relatively easy victory, with detractors wondering if Johnson was really up to the task of taking on the champ. Even with this scepticism, the underdog did a good job of proving himself and certainly managed to match and even exceed Cruz in terms of raw speed.