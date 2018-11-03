Betting Odds For UFC 230: How Big Is ‘DC’ Favored??

The final UFC 230 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC 230 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, November 3, 2018) from the Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis in a UFC heavyweight title fight will headline this show. Meanwhile, Ronaldo Souza vs. Chris Weidman in a middleweight bout will co-headline the show.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Jared Cannonier vs. David Branch in a middleweight bout, Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman in a middleweight bout, and Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya in a middleweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Cormier is a -700 favorite over Lewis, who is a +500 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Souza being a +140 underdog against Weidman, who is a -160 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (Pay-Per-View/10 p.m. ET)



Daniel Cormier (-700) vs. Derrick Lewis (+500)

Chris Weidman (-160) vs. Ronaldo Souza (+140)

David Branch (-360) vs. Jared Cannonier (+300)

Karl Roberson (-270) vs. Jack Marshman (+230)

Israel Adesanya (-320) vs. Derek Brunson (+260)



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)



Jason Knight (-260) vs. Jordan Rinaldi (+220)

Sijara Eubanks (-475) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (+380)

Julio Arce (-335) vs. Sheymon Moraes (+275)

Lyman Good (-600) vs. Ben Saunders (+450)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)



Lando Vannata (-300) vs. Matt Frevola (+250)

Shane Burgos (-310) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (+255)

Montel Jackson (-130) vs. Brian Kelleher (+110)

Adam Wieczorek (-220) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (+180)

