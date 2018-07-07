Betting Odds For UFC 226: Top Fighter Favored Big

UFC 226 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, July 7, 2018) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title will headline this show while Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out this five bout main card is Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout, Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout, and Khalil Rountree vs. Gokhan Saki in a light heavyweight bout.

Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa in a middleweight bout will headline the preliminary portion of this event.

According to oddsmakers, Miocic is a -250 favorite over Cormier, who is a +210 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Lewis being a +310 underdog against Ngannou, who is a -370 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)



Stipe Miocic (-250) vs. Daniel Cormier (+210)

Francis Ngannou (-370) vs. Derrick Lewis (+310)

Paul Felder (-160) vs. Mike Perry (+140)

Michael Chiesa (-160) vs. Anthony Pettis (+140)

Gokhan Saki (-135) vs. Khalil Rountree (+115)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)



Paulo Costa (-420) vs. Uriah Hall (+335)

Raphael Assuncao (-170) vs. Rob Font (+150)

Lando Vannata (-185) vs. Drakkar Klose (+160)

Curtis Milender (-165) vs. Max Griffin (+145)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)



Dan Hooker (-125) vs. Gilbert Burns (+105)

Jamie Moyle (-200) vs. Emily Whitmire (+170)