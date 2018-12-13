Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler Rebooked For March’s UFC 235

Ben Askren tried to save UFC 233 at the last minute, but it didn’t work out. However, his anticipated UFC debut against Robbie Lawler has been rescheduled for a later date.

The UFC confirmed today that Askren will now fight Lawler at March 2’s UFC 235 from Las Vegas. The two were originally scheduled to fight at January 26’s UFC 233 from Anaheim, California. The fight was briefly left without a home when the UFC cancelled that event yesterday.

Askren has been making noise in the MMA space ever since he was traded to the UFC for former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. He’s called out the majority of the UFC welterweight division since, inciting a feverish anticipation for his UFC debut. The undefeated former ONE champion has long been discussed as one of the greatest competitors to never fight in the Octagon, and now he has his chance.

Former UFC champion Lawler has been out of action since a decision loss to Rafael dos Anjos in December 2017. He seriously injured his knee in the fight. “Ruthless” reportedly needed some more time to face Askren, so the rebooking could help him out in that regard. Lawler has lost two of his last three fights in the UFC.

But he maintained a historic run in the talented UFC 170-pound division before that. He beat Rory MacDonald, Carlos Condit, Johny Hendricks, Jake Ellenberger, and others to complete a late-career run to the UFC title.

UFC 235 is expected to also feature the long-awaited return of fan-favorite Nick Diaz as well. The Stockton, Calif.-based striker will face veteran Jorge Masvidal at the event.

No main event has been announced for UFC 235 as of this writing.