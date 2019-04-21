Ben Askren Reacts To Darren Till’s Arrest Abroad

Early this morning, news arrived that UFC welterweight Darren Till had been arrested in the Canary Islands for allegedly trashing a hotel room and stealing a taxi.

Till and four other people reportedly got kicked out of a hotel for damaging furniture and spraying fire extinguishers. They also sped off in a taxi while the driver was loading their luggage into the trunk. Police caught and arrested them last Thursday in the Costa Adeje area of Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, according to Spanish news outlet El Dia.

The wild-sounding scene has obviously elicited a wide range of reactions from the mixed martial arts community. One of the first names you may expect to respond is Ben Askren. Often a social media opponent of the Liverpudlian Till, ‘Funky’ tweeted a quick response to his arrest today:

MMA fighters have the best decision making ability 😂 https://t.co/zluBIalWnA — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) April 21, 2019

Askren has talked and fought his way into being one of the more notorious personalities in the UFC right now. He was ‘traded’ from ONE Championship for Demetrious Johnson last fall.

He was clearly looking for a trash talk-filled showdown with Till earlier this year. Askren went to UFC London two weeks after his UFC debut, a controversial submission victory over Robbie Lawler at UFC 235. Till even attempted to storm into Askren’s fan Q&A, something ‘Funky’ found funny. Those plans were spoiled when Jorge Masvidal knocked Till out cold in the main event.

So Askren got the next best thing in ‘Gamebred.’ The two will go to war at July 6’s packed UFC 239 pay-per-view.

As for Till, his UFC future is currently as he deals with his pending legal troubles. He’s lost his last two fights by stoppage as well, putting the onetime rising young star in a bit of a sticky spot.

Today’s news about his arrest in Tenerife certainly didn’t help matters.