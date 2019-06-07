Ben Askren Predicts 165-Pound Division Will Happen After Khabib vs. Dustin Poirier

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren still holds hope that a 165-pound division will be introduced.

Askren is among a number of fighters who have called for the introduction of the division. UFC President Dana White, though, has been firm in his stance that it will never happen as long as he is in charge of the promotion. However, he has also claimed in the past that many other things will never happen, only for it to be the case, and that is why Askren is hopeful.

“Funky” even believes it’s possible after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s lightweight title fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 242, which takes place September 7 in Abu Dhabi:

“I said late fall. October, November. Maybe after the Khabib – Dustin fight in September,” Askren said in a recent interview. “…When Dana goes ‘no way’ that generally means it’s going to happen.

“‘Jon Jones will never headline a pay-per-view again, women will never fight in the UFC’ — I mean we could just keep going with all the things that he has vehemently said and they’ve happened.”

While White has gone back on things he has said before, he does seem adamant in not wanting a 165-pound division. We’ll just have to wait and see, because a new division brings new possibilities, including Nurmagomedov potentially facing one of Askren or even Georges St-Pierre.