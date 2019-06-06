Kevin Lee Says Georges St-Pierre Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight

Spread the word!













While Kevin Lee wants to fight Georges St-Pierre, he believes the former welterweight king is only interested in a fight with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

There were talks earlier this year of St-Pierre returning to the Octagon again for a super fight with Nurmagomedov. In the end, “GSP” retired, seemingly putting an end to all the speculation. However, that hasn’t stopped anything yet, with Nurmagomedov’s new contract reportedly having a clause should he ever fight St-Pierre.

“The Eagle” is not the only one who wants a fight with St-Pierre, as Lee has also thrown his name in the hat, having trained with the French-Canadian in the past:

“I tried to pick a fight with the man,” Lee said in a recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast. “I wanted to fight him just because going into it, I was like, win, lose or draw, I’m going to learn something from this motherf*cker. I’m going to show up, give him everything I got. But I knew just for the future, a fight like that is just going to propel you.”

Rogan then added that he thought St-Pierre would only return to mixed martial arts (MMA) for a fight with Nurmagomedov, and Lee was in agreement. The “Motown Phenom” then claimed that Nurmagomedov was the fight St-Pierre wanted, as he expanded what happened when he tried to fight him:

“Georges wants that fight too. You a cool motherf*cker but Georges even more so. I tried to pick a fight with him for real and he called me and we talked for like over an hour. He was like explaining to me [why it can’t happen]. But he tells me he was interested but he wanted Khabib. And I feel it, there’s risk and reward. I’m the type who just likes taking a big risk more than anything.”

There is certainly a bigger risk and less reward for “GSP” in facing Lee rather than the unbeaten Nurmagomedov. Retirements don’t mean much in combat sports either, so there’s still a possibility we get to see him face Nurmagomedov. We’ll just have to wait and see.