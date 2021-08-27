Jake Paul defeated Ben Askren back in April in less than two minutes.

‘Funky’ was the first actual fighter that Paul faced. Prior to the Askren fight, Paul beat a fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson. He has won all three fights by KO/TKO. The 24-year-old has the biggest challenge of his young career this Sunday, August 29 staring down the always dangerous ‘Chosen One’ Tyron Woodley.

Ringside view of Jake Paul's KO of Ben Askren 🥊pic.twitter.com/YVLsixpEqI — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 18, 2021

Askren has had this to say in regards to the fight Sunday and how it will reflect on his past fight with Paul.

“I’m still not under the conclusion that [Jake Paul] is a great boxer, He did hit me one time really good, but it wasn’t like he beat me soundly over six rounds. He does hit hard, I guess we’ll give him credit for that. I tell you what, if he’s able to beat Tyron, I will probably feel much better about what happened to me, because I’ll think ‘damn, Tyron’s really good.’ I think that’s probably unlikely, but in that case, that’s probably what I’d think.” (H/T bloodyelbow)

Askren tends to believe that Woodley is the better fighter and would be surprised if he were to lose to Paul this weekend.

The 39-year-old is still in tremendous fighting shape and has been taking the training for this fight very seriously. His will to win may have risen a level with the run in the beloved ‘Mama Woodley’ had with Paul’s camp members.

Whether you like Paul or not, it is undeniable he has some power in that right hand. At the press conferences held yesterday, Paul explained how he feels he can showcase his full arsenal against Woodley.

“People will see… this kid can fight. He’s got skills, he can take a punch. That gas tank is nice. That inside fighting is nice. That body work is nice. That jab is nice. That 1-2 is nice. I might come out southpaw, I haven’t even shown that yet.” Paul said at yesterday’s press conference. He has been promising a KO blow to ‘The Chosen One’ as he did to Ben Askren earlier this year.

"I'm sending him into retirement and turning him into a meme."



Watch the final #PaulWoodley press conference highlights in four minutes and see @jakepaul go on the offensive with @TWooodley and @tommytntfury 🍿



Tune in Sunday 👉 https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/UBuHUq34gq — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) August 26, 2021

Does a KO from Jake Paul this Sunday make Ben Askren’s loss look any better?