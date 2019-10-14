Ben Askren, Cub Swanson Take Shots At Kron Gracie

Spread the word!













Kron Gracie came up short against Cub Swanson at UFC Tampa over the weekend. The pair of featherweights co-main evented the Florida show with an excellent back-and-forth brawl.

However, when it was all said and done, many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community believed Swanson comfortably won the fight. The judges’ scorecards agreed after 15 minutes were up, awarding Swanson the victory via unanimous decision, with scores of 30-27 on all scorecards.

Shortly after the loss, however, Gracie took to his Instagram story, posting the caption, “I won that fight.” This sparked a lot of backlash for the jiu-jitsu ace, as both Swanson and UFC welterweight Ben Askren used the opportunity to take shots at Gracie.

First, Swanson took a shot at Gracie’s belief that the Earth is flat and not round. Swanson simply Tweeted out, “And the earth is round.”

And the earth is round 🌎 #UFCTampa October 14, 2019

Askren followed up with the following:

“Also under this criteria(kind of like kid from Big Daddy. I win because I win) I now see how Rickson was 400-0”

Also under this criteria(kind of like kid from Big Daddy. I win because I win) I now see how Rickson was 400-0 https://t.co/9CoolSVe6G — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 13, 2019

The loss to Swanson marked the first defeat of Gracie’s professional MMA career. It will be interesting to see who Gracie is matched up with next after the loss. As for Swanson, he seems to be eying a rematch with former foe Doo Ho Choi.

