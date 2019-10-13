Kron Gracie Disputes Decision Loss To Cub Swanson

Spread the word!













Kron Gracie believes he should have been awarded the unanimous decision win over Cub Swanson at UFC Tampa last night.

The two featherweights collided in a back-and-forth war in the co-main event. However, it was Swanson who was clearly the better fighter as he outstruck Gracie for the duration of the three-round bout.

Gracie took a lot of punishment — including a number of body shots — but kept marching forward and landed some strikes of his own. However, he never hurt “Killer” and also failed to implement his game, pulling guard twice to no avail.

In the end, the judges scored it unanimously (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) in favor of Swanson who snapped a four-fight losing streak in the process. Gracie disagrees with the decision, though.

Posting in an Instagram story, he wrote:

“I won that fight.”

Kron Gracie’s Instagram (screengrab via MMA Fighting)

Most in the mixed martial arts world would disagree with him on that. UFC welterweight Ben Askren even commented:

“Holy sh*t talk about lack of self awareness,” he tweeted.

Holy shit talk about lack of self awareness https://t.co/9CoolSVe6G — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 13, 2019

At least the positive for Gracie is he bagged an extra $50,000 for Fight of the Night honors.

Do you agree with Gracie? Or do you feel Swanson was the deserving winner? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!