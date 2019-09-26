Ben Askren Takes Crude Shot At Dillon Danis Pulling From ADCC

Spread the word!













It’s no secret Ben Askren and Dillon Danis don’t like each other. The pair have gone back-and-forth on social media for the past several months.

Recently, it was announced that Danis, a current Bellator MMA fighter and jiu-jitsu star, was forced to pull from ADCC 2019. It didn’t take long for Askren to take a shot at Danis after the pull, making a crude joke about Danis’ injury.

Sore knee caps from unspecificied incident is the report I am hearing! https://t.co/jhYpRTwzna — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 26, 2019

Danis was quick to respond, taking a shot at Askren’s record knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal earlier this year.

Danis and Askren are currently under the banner of different MMA promotions, so don’t expect to see them fighting each other anytime soon. However, Askren and Danis did leave the door open for a potential grappling match down the road.

“At this point it’s my MMA career,” Askren said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show earlier this year. “When I am done with that if I chose to take part in a grappling contest it would be Dillion Danis.

“Obviously, he challenged me to a grappling match. After my MMA career, that’s something I would definitely do.”

Danis quickly responded to Askren’s comments, letting “Funky” know he’s game.

biggest grappling match in the history of the sport Dillon Danis vs @Benaskren let’s fucking do it! — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 16, 2019

What do you think about Askren taking a shot at Danis’ ADCC pull?