Bellator Officially Introduces Cris Cyborg, Confirms Title Shot Debut (Video)

Bellator has officially introduced Cris Cyborg to their fans at Bellator 226. They welcomed the former UFC featherweight champion and announced she would be getting an immediate title shot against Julia Budd.

We are thrilled to welcome @criscyborg and the #CyborgNation to the Bellator family.

Hear what she has to say tonight at #Bellator226 about joining our women's featherweight division! pic.twitter.com/jDquxXrO1C — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) September 8, 2019

Cyborg is coming off of a decision win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 to get back into the win column. Before that, she was knocked out by Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 to lose her title.

Julia Budd, meanwhile, is 13-2 and undefeated at 7-0 in Bellator. She is on an 11-fight winning streak and has defended her title three times and most recently by TKO against Olga Rubin.

After the signing was announced, Bellator president, Scott Coker commented on the signing saying she is a perfect fit.

“I have worked with countless athletes over my thirty-plus years of promoting combat sports, but there is no one quite like ‘Cyborg’,” Coker said in a statement. “Her ability to excite the crowd from the moment she makes her walk to the cage is special, and having had the pleasure of promoting several of her fights in the past, I am looking forward to the opportunity of promoting her once again.

“‘Cyborg’ is the most dominant female fighter in the history of the sport and she will be a perfect fit here at Bellator, where champion Julia Budd and the other women that make up best female featherweight division in the world have eagerly awaited her arrival.”

Cyborg, meanwhile, had this to say about the signing.

“I’m very excited to announce that I’m partnering with Scott Coker and Viacom and fighting in Bellator,” Cyborg said. “You guys know I have a lot of girls I want to fight at 145 pounds and this means you’re going to have a lot of fights per year and I’m very happy about that!

“My goal is to be the only female fighter is holding four different major titles in the same division.”

