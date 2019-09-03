Breaking: Cris Cyborg Officially Signs With Bellator MMA In Record Deal

Spread the word!













Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has officially signed with Bellator MMA.

The promotion made the news official earlier today (Tues. September 3, 2019). Cyborg has reportedly signed the biggest contract in women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) history to join the promotion. Bellator President Scott Coker released the following statement on the signing.

“I have worked with countless athletes over my thirty-plus years of promoting combat sports, but there is no one quite like ‘Cyborg’,” Bellator President Scott Coker said. “Her ability to excite the crowd from the moment she makes her walk to the cage is special, and having had the pleasure of promoting several of her fights in the past, I am looking forward to the opportunity of promoting her once again.

‘Cyborg’ is the most dominant female fighter in the history of the sport and she will be a perfect fit here at Bellator, where champion Julia Budd and the other women that make up best female featherweight division in the world have eagerly awaited her arrival.”

Cyborg released the following video, offering some brief comments on signing with the Viacom-owned MMA promotion.

What do you think about Cyborg signing with Bellator and reuniting with Scott Coker?