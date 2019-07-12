Bellator 224 Results: Budd TKO’s Rubin

LowKickMMA will be bringing you the latest Bellator 224 results throughout tonight (Friday, July 12, 2019).
The event goes down from WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Julia Budd vs. Olga Rubin in a women’s featherweight title bout will serve as the main event of the show. In the co-headliner, Rafael Carvalho vs. Chidi Njokuani in a middleweight bout takes place.
The preliminary card will air online through the Bellator app and DAZN at 6:30 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9:00 PM EST. Check out LowKickMMA’s Bellator 224 results here below:
Bellator 224 Results
Main Card (Paramount, DAZN, 9 p.m. ET)
- Women’s featherweight title bout: Champ Julia Budd def. Olga Rubin via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:14 – to defend women’s featherweight title
- Middleweight: Rafael Carvalho def. Chidi Njokuani via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) – 190-pound catchweight
- Women’s flyweight: Juliana Velasquez def. Kristina Williams via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:03
- Welterweight: Ed Ruth def. Kiichi Kunimoto via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:49
Preliminary Card (DAZN, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Nainoa Dung def. Brad Robison via unanimous decision (28-27, 28-27, 28-27)
- Gabriel Varga def. Jamese Taylor via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:23
- Mike Jackson def. Kiefer Crosbie via disqualification (illegal knee) – Round 1 – 165-pound catchweight
- Leslie Smith def. Sinead Kavanagh via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jordan Young def. Joel Bauman via submission (triangle choke) – Round 1, 3:20
- Arlene Blencowe def. Amanda Bell via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:22
- Will Fleury def. Antonio Jones via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) – 190-pound catchweight
- A.J. Agazarm def. Jacob Landin via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:21
- Christian Edwards def. Justin Vargas via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 0:54