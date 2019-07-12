Bellator 224 Results: Budd TKO’s Rubin

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be bringing you the latest Bellator 224 results throughout tonight (Friday, July 12, 2019).

The event goes down from WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Julia Budd vs. Olga Rubin in a women’s featherweight title bout will serve as the main event of the show. In the co-headliner, Rafael Carvalho vs. Chidi Njokuani in a middleweight bout takes place.

The preliminary card will air online through the Bellator app and DAZN at 6:30 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9:00 PM EST. Check out LowKickMMA’s Bellator 224 results here below:

Bellator 224 Results

Main Card (Paramount, DAZN, 9 p.m. ET)

Women’s featherweight title bout: Champ Julia Budd def. Olga Rubin via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:14 – to defend women’s featherweight title

Champ Julia Budd def. Olga Rubin via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:14 – to defend women’s featherweight title Middleweight: Rafael Carvalho def. Chidi Njokuani via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) – 190-pound catchweight

Rafael Carvalho def. Chidi Njokuani via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) – 190-pound catchweight Women’s flyweight: Juliana Velasquez def. Kristina Williams via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:03

Juliana Velasquez def. Kristina Williams via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:03 Welterweight: Ed Ruth def. Kiichi Kunimoto via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:49

Preliminary Card (DAZN, 6:30 p.m. ET)