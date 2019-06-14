Bellator 222 Results: Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be bringing you the latest Bellator 222 results throughout tonight (Friday. June 14, 2019).

The event goes down from New York City, New York’s Madison Square Garden. Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie in a Welterweight Grand Prix Semifinal Title bout will headline this event. Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-headliner. Also on the card is Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi in a bantamweight title bout.

You can watch the preliminary card in the video player above, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. The main card kicks off on DAZN at 10 p.m. ET. Check out LowKickMMA’s Bellator 222 results here below:

Main Card:

(C) Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie Light Heavyweight: Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight: Aaron Pico vs. Adam Borics

Aaron Pico vs. Adam Borics Women’s flyweight: Heather Hardy vs. Taylor Turner

Heather Hardy vs. Taylor Turner Women’s flyweight: Valerie Loureda vs. Larkyn Dasch

Valerie Loureda vs. Larkyn Dasch Welterweight: Robson Gracie Jr. vs. Oscar Vera

Robson Gracie Jr. vs. Oscar Vera Bantamweight: Mike Kimbel vs. Sebastian Ruiz

Mike Kimbel vs. Sebastian Ruiz Catchweight (175 pounds): Haim Gozali vs. Gustavo Wurlitzer

Haim Gozali vs. Gustavo Wurlitzer Catchweight (112 pounds): Rena Kubota vs. Lindsay VanZandt

Rena Kubota vs. Lindsay VanZandt Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Michael Wilcox

Phil Hawes vs. Michael Wilcox Lightweight: Marcus Surin vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev

Marcus Surin vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev Flyweight: Brandon Medina vs. Brandon Polcare

Brandon Medina vs. Brandon Polcare Catchweight (165 pounds): Kastriot Xhema vs. Whitney Jean Francois

Kastriot Xhema vs. Whitney Jean Francois Featherweight: John Beneduce vs. Kenny Rivera



**LowKickMMA’s coverage of Bellator 222 begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**