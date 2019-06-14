Bellator 222 Results: Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie

LowKickMMA will be bringing you the latest Bellator 222 results throughout tonight (Friday. June 14, 2019).
The event goes down from New York City, New York’s Madison Square Garden. Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie in a Welterweight Grand Prix Semifinal Title bout will headline this event. Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-headliner. Also on the card is Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi in a bantamweight title bout.
You can watch the preliminary card in the video player above, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. The main card kicks off on DAZN at 10 p.m. ET. Check out LowKickMMA’s Bellator 222 results here below:
Main Card:
- Welterweight World Grand Prix Semifinal: (C) Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie
- Light Heavyweight: Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen
- Catchweight (175 pounds): Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey
- Bantamweight: Ricky Bandejas vs. Patrick Mix
- Featherweight: Eduardo Dantas vs. Juan Archuleta
- Bantamweight: (C) Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi
Preliminary Card:
- Featherweight: Aaron Pico vs. Adam Borics
- Women’s flyweight: Heather Hardy vs. Taylor Turner
- Women’s flyweight: Valerie Loureda vs. Larkyn Dasch
- Welterweight: Robson Gracie Jr. vs. Oscar Vera
- Bantamweight: Mike Kimbel vs. Sebastian Ruiz
- Catchweight (175 pounds): Haim Gozali vs. Gustavo Wurlitzer
- Catchweight (112 pounds): Rena Kubota vs. Lindsay VanZandt
- Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Michael Wilcox
- Lightweight: Marcus Surin vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev
- Flyweight: Brandon Medina vs. Brandon Polcare
- Catchweight (165 pounds): Kastriot Xhema vs. Whitney Jean Francois
- Featherweight: John Beneduce vs. Kenny Rivera
