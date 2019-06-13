Spread the word!













Bellator MMA officials have held the weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator 222 event.

Bellator 222 is set to take place on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The preliminary card will air online at 6:30 PM EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 10:00 PM EST.

Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie in a Welterweight Grand Prix Semifinal Title bout will headline this event. Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey in a 175-pound catchweight bout, Ricky Bandejas vs. Patrick Mix in a bantamweight bout, Eduardo Dantas vs. Juan Archuleta in a featherweight bout, and Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi in a bantamweight title bout.

Bellator 222 Weigh-In Results

The weigh-ins for Bellator 222 on Thursday. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Rory MacDonald (169.4) vs. Neiman Gracie () – for welterweight title; grand prix semifinal

Lyoto Machida (204.4) vs. Chael Sonnen (205.6)

Dillon Danis () vs. Max Humphrey (174)

Ricky Bandejas (136) vs. Patrick Mix (135.6)

Juan Archuleta () vs. Eduardo Dantas (145.6)

Champ Darrion Caldwell (134.6) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (134.4) – for bantamweight title

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 6:30 p.m. ET)