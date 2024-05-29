Belal Muhammad plans to taunt Leon Edwards’ corner before finishing him in the 2nd round at UFC 304

Belal Muhammad offered up a rather bold and incredibly detailed prediction for his first UFC title fight.

Riding a nine-fight win streak dating back more than five years, Muhammad will finally get a chance to challenge for championship gold when he headlines UFC 304 on Saturday, July 27. Stepping into the main event spotlight, ‘Remember The Name’ will go toe-to-toe with reigning and defending welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards in the champ’s home country.

News of the bout came with little fanfare as both Edwards and Muhammad are notorious point fighters with 28 decision victories between them.

Attempting to create a bit of hype for their 170-pound title tilt, Belal Muhammad delivered a very elaborate prediction for his fight with ‘Rocky’ while speaking with Farah Hannoun.

“I think that I’m gonna rock him really early and then I’m gonna take him down. I could finish him with a TKO, but I’m just gonna let him back up,” Muhammad said in an interview with MMA Junkie. “Then I’m gonna look to his coach and I’m gonna tell his coach, ‘Yo, give him some motivational words. Let him man up, hurry up.’ “His coach is going to look at me and he’s gonna be like, ‘I don’t know what to tell him,’ and then I’m just gonna hit him again. Then I’m gonna say, ‘Say something to him.’ Then I’m gonna hit him again and then I’m gonna get him in a rear naked choke probably in the first round and then right before he’s about to tap, I’m gonna let him go. I’m gonna let him breathe a little bit, go to his corner, and hopefully his coach gives him some better in advance.” “In the second round, I’m gonna take him down again and start dominating him again. Hitting him, elbowing him. This time, I’m gonna look to his brother like, ‘Bro, you’re not gonna jump in for your brother? You’re not gonna help your brother out?’ He’s gonna look at me, he’s gonna curse and swear at me and I’m just gonna be smiling. Then I’m gonna look at Leon and say, ‘Alright, I’m done with you,’ and finish him in the second round.

Can’t wait to see that show up under the fight props on DraftKings.

Belal Muhammad Promises to do everyone a favor by beating Leon Edwards

That would certainly be an impressive performance for Muhammad, and one that would make fans ‘Remember The Name’ for years to come. But with 17 decisions against just six finishes in his mixed martial arts career, we’ll just stick with our bet on the fight going the distance.

Still, you have to respect Muhammad’s willingness to talk some trash and try to create hype for the much-maligned main event. We know Leon Edwards sure won’t.