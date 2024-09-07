Belal Muhammad Claps Back at Usman’s Remarks with OnlyF*ns Jab

Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman continue to go back and forth at one another as their cold war shows no sign of slowing down.

As we know, Belal Muhammad is the reigning UFC welterweight champion. He was able to earn that title by defeating Leon Edwards in what proved to be a pretty one-sided affair. Ever since then, many have been wondering who will step up first to challenge the champ for the belt.

One of the most obvious contenders is Shavkat Rakhmonov. However, despite being on a three-fight losing streak, there’s been a lot of talk around the idea that Kamaru Usman could jump to the front of the queue.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is the former king of the welterweight division and one of the best champions of his generation. Plus, he doesn’t seem to be a big fan of Muhammad’s, as he’s made crystal clear.

In the following exchange, Belal hit back at Usman as rumors continue to circulate about a potential showdown between them.

Ok first things first why are they both shirtless … https://t.co/wcTTNLSutq — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 5, 2024

He’s on a 3 fight losing streak so he’s tryin to get only fans to sponsor him im not that desperate yet 😂 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 5, 2024

Belal Muhammad goes back at Kamaru Usman

Usman: “Imagine how I feel. I’m like, ‘Who the f**k is that guy?’ I didn’t know who this guy was a couple of years ago or last year, I didn’t hear his name. I don’t even remember his name. More power to Belal if that’s how he feels. He’s paying for someone to do a diss song or whatever; that song was as corny as can be.”

Muhammad: “Ok first things first why are they both shirtless …”

Muhammad: “He’s on a 3 fight losing streak so he’s tryin to get only f*ns to sponsor him im not that desperate yet.”

Belal Muhammad knows that he holds all of the cards right now. The world is trying to tear down his accomplishments, but for him, this is the start of a new era.