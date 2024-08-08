Belal Muhammad Follows Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Lead, Avoids Trash Talk: “I never wanted to fake it”

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad says he’s following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s lead by avoiding trash-talking.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Muhammad has been a supporter of Nurmagomedov and trained with his team ahead of his UFC 304 title fight against Leon Edwards. After Muhammad pulled off the upset to become the welterweight champion, he said he has no plans to trash-talk as that isn’t him and he just wants to be himself, like Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“No, because I never wanted to fake it, never wanted to be out of my character…I always looked up to Khabib Nurmagomedov, I always looked up to like guy like him who he brought the religion Islam into the sport and the world started learning it from his actions so like I wanted to follow in his footsteps and being that guy,” Muhammad said to Grind City (via SportsRush).

Muhammad says he doesn’t want to be a person he isn’t just to sell more pay-per-views. Instead, he got the title shot and became the champion by being himself and he will continue to do just that.

Belal Muhammad ready to face any challenger

Belal Muhammad is ready to be a dominant UFC champion and says he is ready to fight whoever the UFC gives him.

Muhammad says he wants to be like Alexander Volkanovski who took on any challenger, as ‘Remember The Name’ says he won’t be turning down any challenger for a bigger fight.

“I had to get Dana White for the opportunity – he promised I would get it and he stuck to his word,” Muhammad said (via MMAJunkie). “He gave me this opportunity, so for me now it’s showing the UFC, showing Dana White and all them that I can be the best champion you have. The champion who fights all these guys. I want to be a champion like the reign of (Alexander) Volkanovski and (Israel) Adesanya where they looked at the next guy in line like, ‘Let me beat this guy.’ We never ducked anybody. We’re never ducking anybody. Point them out.”

Belal Muhammad is 24-3 and one NC in the UFC and riding an 11-fight unbeaten streak.