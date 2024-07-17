Belal Muhammad urges Colby Covington to retire ahead of UFC 304: ‘There’s nothing left for him’

Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington has been urged to call time on his mixed martial arts career by rival, Belal Muhammad ahead of his own title charge at UFC 304, claiming there is nothing left for the outspoken veteran in the sport.

Muhammad, who currently boasts the number two rank in the official welterweight pile, returns next weekend at UFC 304, taking on incumbent division champion, and common-foe, Leon Edwards in a title rematch in Manchester.

Himself sidelined through injury since December of last year, Covington most recently took on Birmingham star, Edwards in his third undisputed title fight under the banner of the UFC, suffering a one-sided unanimous decision loss.

And linked with a slew of potential opponents in his return to action, Clovis native, Covington has remained non-receptive to a showdown with unbeaten Dublin striker, Ian Garry, even off the back of his decision win over Michael ‘Venom’ Page at UFC 303 last month.

Belal Muhammad urges Colby Covington to retire

Sharing his thoughts on the immediate fighting future of Covington – who has campaigned for a future rematch with Edwards, was urged to just retire from mixed martial arts instead by Muhammad.

“Honestly, Colby Covington just needs to retire, there’s literally nothing left for him,” Belal Muhammad told The Schmo. “He’s still trying to attach his glory days to three or four years ago when they thought he was good, but I think everyone figured out now that he sucks and I think that right now he’s just trying to figure out who’s gonna be the next person he can beat up and then he can on the mic and talk trash.”

“He’s kind of like Sean Strickland where he doesn’t have the belt anymore no one cares what he has to say,” Belal Muhammad continued.

