Belal Muhammad claims he broke Kamaru Usman during heated podcast: ‘Verbally, mentally, and spiritually’

Reigning welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad has claimed he broke former undisputed divisional kingpin, Kamaru Usman “verbally, mentally, and spiritually” during his recent podcast appearance with the Nigerian veteran — amid links to a potential end-of-year pairing between the two rivals.

Muhammad, who most recently headlined UFC 304 back in July, managed to scoop the undisputed welterweight title with a one-sided unanimous decision win over Leon Edwards in their title rematch in Manchester, also extending his stunning unbeaten run to 11 straight fights.

As for Usman, who still retains the number two rank at the welterweight limit, most recently made an impromptu move to middleweight last October at UFC 294, taking on the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev in a controversial majority decision loss on just week’s notice.

Belal Muhammad confronts Kamaru Usman in heated podcast

And weighing up a potential clash with the former pound-for-pound number one as well as a battle with the unbeaten finisher, Shavkat Rakhmonov next, Muhammad claims he broke the former champion during a sit down interview on a podcast this week.

“I went on his (Kamaru Usman’s) podcast and I broke him down, verbally, mentally, and spiritually,” Belal Muhammad told Kevin Iole. “I could just see it in his face. He did not like not being the guy on top. I was like, ‘Yeah, it feels good to be on top, everybody’s looking upwards at me,'”

“And he was like, ‘I ain’t looking upwards at you.’ I’m like, ‘The rankings tell me that you are looking upward at me,'” Belal Muhammad explained.

Both represented by Dominance MMA leader, Ali Abdelaziz, a potential year-end return for the new champion may occur at UFC 310 in December, with Muhammad still unsure if he will take on Usman or Rakhmonov first and foremost.

“Belal (Muhammad) wants to fight before the end of the year,” Abdelaziz said. “He would like to fight on December 7. There’s been talk about him fighting in December, but there’s no confirmation yet. But most likely you’re gonna see Belal [at the] end of the year.”

“It can be [against[ Shavkat (Rakhmonov), it can be Kamaru Usman, it can be whoever,” Abdelaziz explained. “Dana (White) makes the decisions, and whatever they [the UFC] want, Belal is gonna fight. It doesn’t matter who. Kamaru’s ready. Listen — Kamaru’s finally healthy. He got the surgery he needed. And I believe is one fight away from a title fight.”