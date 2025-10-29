‘Beating Up Guys Not Even Close to His Level’ Former UFC Title Holder Drops Truth Bomb on Khamzat Chimaev’s Sparring Intensity

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira has offered his assessment of undefeated middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev, acknowledging the fighter’s elite status and impressive microphone skills while raising concerns about his approach to sparring sessions with lesser-skilled training partners.

In a recent appearance on the UFC Glory Days podcast, Teixeira provided a nuanced perspective on Chimaev’s development as a fighter and his preparation methods. The Brazilian legend, who has built a successful gym operation and coaching career in Connecticut, recognized Chimaev’s undeniable talent and work ethic while offering constructive criticism about intensity management during training camp activities.

“He’s great, he’s great — the way he talks and he backs it up. He comes back and shows. He’s an amazing fighter. One thing that I probably don’t like about Chimaev is that sometimes he spars with guys and beats the shit out of people who are not on his level. But he’s an amazing fighter, and he’s good on the microphone too.”

The concern Teixeira raised reflects a common debate among coaching staff and athletic professionals about whether excessive intensity during training sessions with overmatched partners serves a fighter’s long-term development.

Chimaev has built his reputation on an extraordinary work ethic and relentless training approach. Multiple training partners and coaches have previously described his sessions as exceptionally demanding, with some noting that he maintains intensity throughout training camps that most fighters would find unsustainable. Sweden‘s Alexander Gustafsson, who has sparred with Chimaev extensively, previously stated that the undefeated fighter trains at a level that exceeds most elite competitors.

Having competed at the highest levels of mixed martial arts for over two decades and successfully coached fighters including UFC Champion Alex Pereira, Teixeira understands the nuances of championship-level preparation.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Joe Rogan talks to Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates after his middleweight title bout victory in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The retired champion made clear that his critique should not diminish his respect for Chimaev’s abilities. Teixeira explicitly acknowledged the Chechen fighter‘s exceptional skills, communication abilities, and his willingness to back up his claims inside the Octagon. The distinction Teixeira drew was specific: the concern focused on training methodology.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 29: Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira reacts to Alex Pereira of Brazil defeating Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Chimaev’s training setup has evolved considerably throughout his career. Under the guidance of his coaching team, including endurance specialist Sam Calavitta, Chimaev has incorporated refined conditioning protocols and structured sparring rotations.

Chimaev captured the middleweight title on August 16, 2025, when he faced defending champion Dricus Du Plessis in Chicago. Glover Teixeira trained Alex Pereira to capturing gold in two UFC weight classes, middleweight and light heavyweight. Teixeira has publicly credited Pereira’s coachability and lack of ego as factors contributing to his rapid rise through the UFC rankings.