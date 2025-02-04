Badr Hari Breaks Silence on Social Media Amid Assault Allegations: “Only one truth.”

Dutch-Moroccan kickboxing star Badr Hari, 40, remains at the center of controversy following his recent arrest on suspicion of assault. Amsterdam police confirmed the arrest on Sunday after receiving a report about the alleged incident, though details remain scarce, and Hari was not apprehended at the scene.

Badr Hari Speaks Out on Assault

Hari’s legal team has strongly denied the accusations, labeling his arrest as unjust and part of a “witch hunt.” Supporters argue that the kickboxer is being unfairly targeted due to his high-profile status and past legal troubles. Critics, however, point to his history of violent incidents, including a 2012 conviction for assaulting businessman Koen Everink, as evidence of a troubling pattern.

On Instagram, the Dutch-Moroccan kickboxer Badr Hari said:

“The Dutch newspapers seem to be very excited. This flag and success might be the explanation. In every story, there are multiple versions, but only one truth. Patience. The time of justice is not the time of the media.”

The investigation into the current allegations is ongoing, with police declining to release further information. Hari’s representatives have called for a fair and transparent process while maintaining his innocence.

This latest development has reignited public debate about Hari’s tumultuous personal life and its impact on his celebrated kickboxing career. Known for his intense rivalry with Rico Verhoeven and contributions to elevating the sport’s popularity, Hari’s achievements in the ring continue to be overshadowed by his off-ring controversies.