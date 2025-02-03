Controversial Fighter Badr Hari in Custody Over Latest Assault Accusation

The controversial Dutch-Moroccan kickboxer Badr Hari has been arrested once more, this time on suspicion of assault. The Amsterdam police confirmed the arrest of a 40-year-old man from Amsterdam on Sunday, though the suspect was not caught in the act. The police received a report of the alleged assault that same day but have not disclosed further details about the incident.

Badr Hari Arrested for Assault

Badr Hari has a long history of legal troubles related to violent incidents. One of the most infamous cases involved the assault of businessman Koen Everink in 2012 during the Sensation White event at the Amsterdam Arena. Everink sustained injuries so severe that he suffered long-term physical consequences. Hari was ultimately sentenced to two years in prison, ten months of which were suspended.

Badr Hari was arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and remains in custody while the police continue their investigation.

The court also examined other allegations against Badr Hari during that trial, including accusations of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend. Although Rosa did not officially file charges, text messages she sent to a friend describing the alleged abuse were used as evidence. Despite this, Hari was acquitted of those charges.

In recent years, Hari has been in the spotlight primarily for his kickboxing career, particularly his matches with rival Rico Verhoeven. Their bouts in 2016 and 2019 garnered significant attention and were credited with elevating the sport’s profile. However, Badr Hari lost both matches. Verhoeven remarked that their rivalry brought widespread interest to kickboxing, attracting even those who were not typical fans of the sport.

This latest arrest adds another chapter to Hari’s turbulent personal and professional life, keeping him in the headlines for reasons beyond his athletic achievements.