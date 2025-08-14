Season 29 winner of The Ultimate Fighter, Bryan Battle, is making his return to the cage against Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC 319. It will have been eight months since the biggest win of his career – a victory over Randy Brown at UFC 310.

Battle has made a name for himself over the past few years with must-watch performances and WWE-style post-fight promos. During a recent interview about his upcoming matchup, Bryan was his usual entertaining self, stating:

“The Butcher is happy to be back with another victim.”

This will be Battle’s second opportunity to fight on a numbered UFC pay-per-view event. He also gave some humorous answers to questions about the fight, staying true to the charismatic personality that’s won over fans.

“He’s so ugly, it’s easy for him to intimidate people” : Bryan Battle on uFC 319 Opponent

During his interview, Bryan Battle was asked what he expected from Nursulton Ruziboev. Battle replied:

“He’s a big, aggressive guy, you know what I mean? He’s so ugly it’s easy for him to intimidate people. Big scary foreign dude.”

Battle made it clear he wasn’t concerned about the fight.

“I’m gonna wipe the floor with this guy,” he exclaimed confidently and nonchalantly.

Battle hasn’t lost a fight since his bout with Rinat Fakhretdinov in 2022. Since then, he bounced back with an 18-second knockout over Gabriel Green. He followed up that performance with a submission victory. Although he suffered a no-contest due to an eye poke in a later fight, he won fans over in a rare moment by calling out his opponent – who appeared to be looking for a way out.

Bryan Battle has delivered several WWE-style post-fight promos that keep him in the minds of fans—whether they like him or not. In one particularly memorable post-fight interview, Battle went full heel in France, yelling the now-legendary line into the mic:

“I know y’all didn’t think the Butcher was going to lose a fistfight to a French dude!”

He fully embraced the villain role, turning against the hometown crowd.

This fight is a must-watch, and if he wins, it’s sure to be another interview for the ages.