Austin Vanderford Speaks Out on UFC Seattle Post-Fight Fracas with Nikolay Veretennikov

Austin Vanderford delivered a dominant performance in his Octagon debut on Saturday, but it’s what happened after the fight that had everyone talking.

Squaring off with Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC Seattle, Vanderford pounded out an impressive technical knockout in the closing minute of the second round. Vanderford celebrated the win by launching his mouthpiece into the crowd, but little did he know that Veretennikov was still looking scrap.

As Mr. Paige VanZant played to the crowd, Veretennikov circled the Octagon in frustration before making a B-line for Vanderford and shoving the former Bellator star in the back. Vanderford shoved him back before security stepped in and separated the two.

Nikolay Veretennikov landed his biggest shot on Austin Vanderford after the fight lol



pic.twitter.com/mLnFVtb2w1 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 23, 2025

Austin Vanderford says referee saved Veretennikov from taking more damage

Speaking with Full Send MMA backstage, Vanderford offered his take on the post-fight encounter.

“I’m not really sure what he was complaining about,” he said. “He was never getting out of that position we were in and he was just going to get hurt even worse. He’s lucky that the ref saved him, to be honest.”

Vanderford was also made aware that the double bird he flipped Veretennikov quickly went viral on social media, getting a laugh out of the UFC newcomer.

“Of course, our emotions are running and he starts talking sh*t,” Vanderford added. “He comes up calling me a b*tch. I mean, who was cut up and getting their ass beat. That’s just the way it’s gonna go.”

Vanderford improved his overall record to 12-2 with the win in ‘Emerald City’ and has now won back-to-back bouts following a 65-second knockout of Victor Romero at LFA 194 in October. Vanderford’s wife, former UFC fighter turned OnlyFans model, bare-knuckle brawler, boxer, and Power Slap star Paige VanZant, joined him inside the Octagon to celebrate the victory.