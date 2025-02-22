Rob Font Secures Split Decision Win Over Jean Matsumoto in Bloody Brawl – UFC Seattle Highlights
Rob Font scored his 12th career win inside the Octagon at UFC Seattle following a three-round slugfest with Brazilian standout Jean Matsumoto
Font came out of the gate swinging which prompted Matsumoto to clinch up against the fence and look for an early takedown. Font stayed on his feet and eventually fought off the Brazilian before resuming his attack. As Font moved in to drop more bombs, Matsumoto caught Font with a nice right hand that had the Tampa native backing away pretty quickly.
With Matsumoto backpedaling, Matsumoto used the opportunity to score his first takedown of the fight. Font defended with an omoplata off his back and managed to make it out of the opening round without taking any further damage.
Despite putting Font on the mat in round one, Matsumoto couldn’t replicate the early success and was forced to slug it out with Font throughout the second stanza.
Of course, Matsumoto was more than game, but he ultimately paid the price in the third when Font landed an upward elbow that bloodied up the Brazilian with a little more than three minutes to go in the fight.
With the clock winding down and the fight hanging in the balance, Matsumoto and Font went toe-to-toe and blow-for-blow in the final seconds, bringing the live crowd in ‘Emerald City’ to its feet.
Official Result: Rob Font def. Jean Matsumoto via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)