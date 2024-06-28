Ex-UFC fighter Paige VanZant scores dominant victory in Power Slap debut – Power Slap 8 Highlights

Paige VanZant made her successful Power Slap debut on Friday night, securing a win over Christine Wolmarans inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

SHE'S READY!



You are not going to want to miss Paige VanZant's Debut



— Power Slap (@powerslap) June 29, 2024

Winning the coin toss, VanZant was allowed to slap first. Winding up three times, ’12 Gauge’ showed off her power and delivered an excellent first slap, though Wolmarans ate it well. Coming back, the South African delivered a return blow that VanZant took with relative ease.

Christine ATE that first one 👋



— Power Slap (@powerslap) June 29, 2024

Paige ate that with EASE



— Power Slap (@powerslap) June 29, 2024

In the second round, VanZant delivered a booming shot that wobbled Wolmarans, forcing her to use the podium to stay upright before taking a knee and prompting a 10-count from referee Mark Smith. Wolmarans answered the count and came back with a strike that ‘PVZ’ once again took without much of a reaction.

Paige brought some POWER to her debut 💪



— Power Slap (@powerslap) June 29, 2024

Going to the third and final round, VanZant again sent Wolmarans to her knee, but the South African would not go away. Wolmarans delivered her final shot of the match, but ’12 Gauge’ was issued a foul for flinching, allowing Wolmarans to re-slap.

Despite the extra opportunity, Wolmarans was unable to muster the power to put away the multi-sport star, leading to a unanimous decision victory for VanZant.

WHAT A DEBUT 🍽️ Paige VanZant secures the win in her first #PowerSlap match



— Power Slap (@powerslap) June 29, 2024

A dominating debut for "12 Gauge" Paige VanZant 💪



— Power Slap (@powerslap) June 29, 2024

Official Result: Paige VanZant def. Christine Wolmarans via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)

Paige VanZant is far from done with power slap

Following the match, VanZant spoke with Charly Arnolt on the mat and expressed her desire to return to the Power Slap podium in the future.

Paige VanZant is HERE to stay 💥



— Power Slap (@powerslap) June 29, 2024

What did you think of VanZant’s Power Slap debut?