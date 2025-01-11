‘Prospect Killer’ Christian Rodriguez Spoils Austin Bashi’s Octagon Debut – UFC Vegas 101 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Austin Bashi suffered the first loss of his mixed martial arts career at UFC Vegas 101 against ‘Prospect Killer’ Christian Rodriguez.

After making a statement on Dana White’s Contender Series in September, Bashi was ready to show up and show out in his highly anticipated UFC debut. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be after Bashi largely failed to gain the upper hand on the mat where he usually dominates his competition.

gettyimages 2193472507 612x612 1

Bashi briefly found himself in some trouble early on as Rodriguez appeared to lock in a standing guillotine against the fence. Rodriguez squeezed tight, but he couldn’t quite get the angle. That allowed Bashi to eventually fight out of it. Rodriguez however did land a nice knee on the break.

gettyimages 2193472157 612x612 1

In the end, it was Rodriguez’s heavy-hitting and impeccable wrestling defense that earned him a unanimous decision, moving him to 5-2 inside the Octagon and 12-2 overall.

gettyimages 2193472489 612x612 1

Official Result: Christian Rodriguez def. Austin Bashi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

gettyimages 2193472559 612x612 1

For those who don’t recall, Rodriguez also handed teen phenom Raul Rosas Jr. the first loss of his MMA career at UFC 287 in 2023.

Check out highlights from Austin Bashi vs. Christian Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 101:

