Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming UFC Fight Night on March 1, 2025, in Las Vegas will feature a heavyweight clash between Austen Lane and Mário Pinto. This bout carries significant stakes for both fighters, as they aim to solidify their positions in the competitive heavyweight division.

Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto – Odds

The odds heavily favor Pinto as the favorite. Current books show Mario Pinto at approximately -340, meaning a bettor would need to wager $340 to win $100 if Pinto secures victory. These odds reflect the perception of Pinto's skill set and potential compared to Lane's inconsistent UFC performances.

On the other hand, Austen Lane is listed as a significant underdog with odds around +280 to +305, indicating that a $100 bet on Lane would yield a profit of $280 to $305 if he manages to pull off the upset.

The US-born Austen Lane is a former NFL defensive end who transitioned to mixed martial arts in 2017 after a four-year football career. Standing at 6’6″ and weighing 245 lbs, Lane has an impressive reach of 80 inches and fights with an orthodox stance. Known for his explosive power, Lane boasts 11 wins by knockout and one by submission, with nine of his victories ending in the first round.

Austen Lane has faced ups and downs in his UFC career, including a recent unanimous decision win over Robelis Despaigne in October 2024 but also suffering losses to notable opponents like Jhonata Diniz and Justin Tafa.

Portugal’s Mario Pinto is a rising star in the heavyweight division who boasts an undefeated record. While less experienced than Lane in terms of UFC tenure, Pinto has demonstrated a well-rounded skill set that combines striking and grappling. His ability to adapt to different opponents makes him a dangerous contender. Pinto will be looking to make a statement against the more seasoned Lane and climb the rankings in the heavyweight division.

For Lane, this match represents an opportunity to regain momentum after inconsistent performances and prove that he belongs among the elite heavyweights. For Pinto, this is a chance to secure a signature win against a veteran and establish himself as a serious contender.

Fans can expect a high-stakes battle where both fighters will leave everything in the Octagon. A win could propel either competitor closer to title contention, while a loss might jeopardize their standing in the UFC’s heavyweight roster.