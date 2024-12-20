Watch – Four-Second knockout earned for UFC cast off in historic debut leaves fans in awe
Whilst not enjoying the brightest of spells during his Octagon tenure, Cuban knockout ace, Robelis Despaigne needed just 4-seconds to dispatch his opponent in his first outing under the Karate Combat banner this weekend — flattening the foe with a stinging right hand in the opening exchange.
Despaigne, who was touted as a potential future top challenger in the UFC’s heavyweight division, fight out his contract with the Dana White-led promotion back in October, having suffered two losses in his three initial walks under the organization’s scrutiny.
Beginning his tenure with an impressive 18-second knockout win over Josh Parisian which earned him a Performance of the Night bonus at UFC 299 back in March, before showing off his lack of defensive grappling and wrestling skills in shutout decision losses to both Waldo Cortes-Acosta and then Austen Lane in back-to-back defeats, the most recent of which back in October.
UFC veteran Robelis Despaigne stops foe in just 4-seconds in Karate Combat debut
However, featuring under the Karate Combat banner last night, Cuban star, Despaigne made incredibly short work of opponent, Dominik Jedrzejczyk, stopping the Pole in just 4-seconds with a massive winging right hook, sending fans at the arena and online alike into raptures.
And vowing to win a championship during his tenure with Karate Combat, Despaigne’s knockout win over Jedrzejczyk goes a long-way in the Cuban’s hopes to finally snatch gold in his young professional combat sports career.
“I think having had the privilege of being in the UFC, which is such a big company, prepares you for any scenario. I’m ready for a great show. I thank Karate Combat for this opportunity and I’m here for my belt.”