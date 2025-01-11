Santiago Ponzinibbio Bloodies Carlston Harris En Route to Late TKO – UFC Vegas 101 Highlights

Santiago Ponzinibbio scored his 30th career win with a brutal third-round TKO against Carlston Harris in the UFC Vegas 101 co-main event.

Both fighters were relatively reserved in the opening round, but with 10 seconds to go, Harris stat Ponzinibbio down with a nice one-two combination. Ponzinibbio popped right back up and was able to avoid taking any additional danger before the horn.

gettyimages 2193481327 612x612 1

While Harris scored a knockdown in the first, it was Ponzinibbio who did the majority of the damage in the second, busting open Harris’ lip.

gettyimages 2193481486 612x612 1

With the fight potentially tied 19-19, Harris came out looking to utilize his ground game, but Ponzinibbio fended off his attempts with relative ease. Near the halfway point of the third, Ponzinibbio catches Harris with a looping right hand that has Harris stumbling backward. Ponzinibbio swarms and lands another right hand that puts Harris on the mat.

Ponzinibbio briefly goes to the mat for a few ground-and-pound shots but quickly forces Harris back to his feet. Once upright, Ponzinibbio pours it on forcing the referee to step and and call for the stoppage via a standing TKO.

gettyimages 2193481534 612x612 1

Official Result: Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Carlston Harris via TKO (strikes) at 3:13 of Round 3.

gettyimages 2193481095 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris at UFC Vegas 101:

