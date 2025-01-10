Kamaru Usman provides update on his health

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has provided an update on his health as many continue to speculate over his potential return to the cage.

As we know, Kamaru Usman is easily one of the best fighters of his generation. In addition to that, he’s also one of the greatest welterweights to ever compete in mixed martial arts. However, after losses to Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev, many have wondered what the future holds for the 37-year-old.

We all know he’s been through a great deal when it comes to his health over the years. Still, even Kamaru Usman at 80% is an absolute demon.

With that being said, the man himself has sent a notice out to the rest of the welterweight division, confirming that he isn’t going to compete unless he feels back to 100%.

Kamaru Usman wants UFC’s welterweight division

“This is the thing, as we’re coming into 2025, I just want to make this clear so that everyone understands it; if we don’t fight, we don’t make money. I like money, you like money… If I don’t fight, I don’t make money.

“Everyone goes on like ‘Oh you’re not taking fights’, well I want to fight, but if I’m not healthy then I can’t do that to the best of my ability, [I can’t] give you guys ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ who you’re used to seeing, that you guys want to see in that octagon.

“So, for those of you who keep thinking that I’m not fighting because I’m choosing not to fight, like all these stupid guys, stupid fighters – shut your mouth, no one is scared of any of you!”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Whether you love him or hate him, nobody can deny that Kamaru Usman is sorely missed within the context of the UFC’s welterweight division.