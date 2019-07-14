Aspen Ladd Releases Statement After UFC Sacramento Loss, ‘All Good’ With Herb Dean

Spread the word!













Despite what seemed to be an early stoppage, Aspen Ladd his taking her first professional loss on the chin.

Ladd met Germaine de Randamie in the UFC Sacramento headliner last night, but would lose via knockout in the first round. After getting dropped with a right hand by the former kickboxer, referee Herb Dean called off the action just as de Randamie was about to land a follow-up strike on the ground.

While being interviewed by Michael Bisping, Ladd reacted professionally, stating that “sh*t happens” and that Dean was doing what he thought was best, even if she felt she could have continued.

She has since released a statement on Twitter:

“Not the result we wanted, I’ll roll with it,” Ladd wrote. “Respect to @IronLadyMMA she did her job, it’s all good with @HerbDeanMMA thank u to my crew #MMAGOLD.”

It’s a first setback for Ladd, and given yet another troubling weight cut, it might be best if she considers the move up to featherweight. As for de Randamie, she is now in prime position to challenge current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes to a rematch.

What did you think of the stoppage? Was it early or was Ladd bound to be finished?