UFC bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd has had an impressive start to her MMA career, but her biggest battle continues to be with the scales after a frightening scene at the UFC Vegas 38 official weigh-ins.

This isn’t the first time that Ladd has had issues cutting weight. Bantamweight has continuously been problematic for Ladd in terms of the cut to 135 pounds, as recently evidenced by her rough physical shape on the scales.

Ladd was originally scheduled to face Macy Chiasson in a very important bout in the bantamweight division, but everything changed on Friday. Ladd originally weighed in at 141 pounds before cutting four pounds quickly down to 137, when she can be seen shaking and nearly passing out as UFC personnel were on either side of her.

FanSided’s Amy Kaplan captured the scary moment that highlighted the struggles that Ladd and others go through when preparing for an MMA bout.

Just minutes after she weighed in, the UFC announced that the Ladd vs. Chiasson fight would be cancelled after the events on Friday.

Despite her challenges with cutting weight, Ladd has had a relatively successful career in the UFC with a 9-1 record overall, with her only loss coming to Germaine de Randamie at UFC Fight Night 155. She holds wins over Yana Kunitskaya, Sijara Eubanks and former featherweight title challenger Tonya Evinger.

Ladd’s issues with cutting weight continue amid growing debate over the weight cutting process in the UFC. Other promotions such as ONE Championship use different methods for cutting weight, including a hydration-focused plan.

UFC president Dana White has said on multiple occasions that he doesn’t plan on adding any more weight classes anytime soon. Highly-touted champions in the UFC such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier and others have had issues with the scales during their respective title reigns.

What is your reaction to Aspen Ladd’s latest weight cutting issues?