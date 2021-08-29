UFC 268 is gearing up to be the biggest fight card of the year.

The event taking place November 6 in New York’s Madison Square Garden was already headlined by a welterweight title rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

More fights were made official on Saturday including another title rematch between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang.

Talk about a line up! 🙌 We’re headed back to NYC and we’re not coming empty-handed! #UFC268 Tickets on sale Sept 17th! Visit https://t.co/YzVPhY2GlF for more info! pic.twitter.com/gFDx7PQ6Em — UFC (@ufc) August 29, 2021

There were even more fights announced including a women’s bantamweight encounter between Germaine de Randamie and Irene Aldana as well as the return of Al Iaquinta who takes on Bobby Green.

De Randamie last competed in October 2020 when she choked out Julianna Pena. Her last fight prior to that was a unanimous decision defeat to Amanda Nunes in their bantamweight title fight.

Aldana, meanwhile, returned to the win column with an impressive TKO win over Yana Kunitskaya last month. In total, she has won three of her last four and a win over “GDR” could see her get the next title shot.

As for Iaquinta, he will be competing for the first time since October 2019 when he was outpointed by Dan Hooker. Iaquinta is currently on a two-fight losing skid and has lost three of his last four. However, he will look to return to the win column against Green who looked good in his recent decision defeat to Rafael Fiziev earlier this month.

A bantamweight fight between Frankie Edgar and Marlon Vera was also made official. We can expect a couple more fights to be announced in the future.

What do you think of this card so far?