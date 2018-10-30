Ben Askren Destroys Dillon Danis On Twitter

Ben Askren is in the UFC, and he’s ready to get to business.

Askren was a part of the first major trade in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. ONE Championship sent Askren to the UFC in exchange for Demetrious Johnson. With Askren now being on the UFC roster, this opens up potential fights against the likes of Georges St-Pierre or Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Earlier today (Tues. October 30, 2018) Askren took to Twitter to poke fun at Dana White. “Funky” asked the official UFC Twitter account when they’ll officially acknowledge he has been acquired via historic trade.

This prompted a brief response from Conor McGregor teammate and Bellator fighter, Dillon Danis

“Hey @ ufc are you gonna make an announcement? You are like that guy with a GF who’s embarrassed to tell his buddies even when everyone knows! Ha ha ha you know you love me.”

That’s all Askren needed to respond to Danis, whom he began to make light of:

“Dillon I know it went right over your head, but I know the only things you understand are acting tough and saying douchey things.”

Askren then joked about Danis once saying he provides Conor McGregor a training partner that is much better than Khabib, grappling-wise:

“My personal favorite stupid thing you have said was that your average HS wrestling background would prepare Conor for @ TeamKhabib !!! Lololol that worked out really well. Great job Dillon”

Askren ended his verbal onslaught by pointing out Danis’ shortcomings on the jiu-jitsu mat against Garry Tonon:

“And lastly shut up for a while, stop directly copying your Idols Schtick, you weren’t even the best at BJJ( @ Garry_Tonon ‘s bitch) so maybe you could try to have some success at MMA.”