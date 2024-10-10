Fans Go Wild Over Artur Beterbiev’s Power-Packed Wrist Exercise Before Dmitry Bivol Fight

ByCraig Pekios
Artur Beterbiev has some seriously insane wrist strength.

On October 12, the reigning IBF, WBC, and WBO light heavyweight world champion will attempt to unify his belts against current WBA titleholder Dmitry Bivol inside Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Beterbiev goes into the long-awaited clash boasting a perfect 20-0 record with a 100% finish rate.

Artur Beterbiev

During an open workout session on Wednesday, the Dagestani-born scrapper showed off some incredible strength in his wrists via a unique exercise in the middle of the ring.

Fans react to artur beterbiev’s crazy wrist exercise

Fight fans had a field day in the comments, marveling at Beterbiev’s strength and dexterity despite being 39 years old.

Like his opponent, Dmitry Bivol goes into this weekend’s showdown with an unbeaten record, going 23-0 with his most recent wins coming against the likes of Gilberto Ramírez, Lyndon Arthur, and Malik Zinad. Of course, Bivol’s biggest win came in May 2022 when he scored a unanimous decision W against multi-weight world champion Canelo Alvarez.

Bivol was originally expected to fight Beterbiev on June 1, but Beterbiev was forced to bow out of the bout after suffering a ruptured meniscus in training. Instead, Bivol went on to face Malik Zinad in Saudi Arabia. Bivol earned a sixth-round TKO.

Artur Beterbiev
