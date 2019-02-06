Artem Lobov Explains Why He’s One Of MMA’s Most Successful Fighters

Artem Lobov explains why in his mind he’s one of the most successfully fighters in the game today. This comes after Lobov recently announced that he’s is no longer under contract with the UFC after requesting for his release, which the promotion granted.

Lobov was supposed to fight Alex Caceres at UFC 223 but that fight got nixed once the UFC pulled Lobov from the fight after his actions. This was an incident with Conor McGregor in the bus attack while trying to get to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Lobov and McGregor are training partners.

In his last three fights, Lobov would go onto to lose to Cub Swanson in April 2017 then to Andre Fili in October and Michael Johnson this past October. All of these fights saw him suffer defeat by unanimous decision.

He went 2-5 in his three-year UFC run but thinks he did well based on his own definition of success.

“What do you call success in our sport? What determines success? Are you successful if you are 10-0 and no one is watching your fights? Is that success? Trust me, your bank account will say otherwise,” Lobov said on Monday’s episode of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on ESPN (transcript via MMA Mania).

“Now that I’ve been in this sport for so long, I know this now more than ever what success is, it’s how many people are watching your fights. If no one is watching, it doesn’t matter what else you are achieving, you are not successful. If people are watching your fights and they care about what you do then that is success to me. As far as I’m concerned, I am one of the most successful fighters in the world.”

