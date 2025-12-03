Arman Tsarukyan’s UFC title snub makes sense, says former UFC lightweight champion

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez has given his thoughts on Arman Tsarukyan being overlooked for a world title shot.

At UFC Qatar, Arman Tsarukyan picked up a big win as he dominated and defeated Dan Hooker to re-establish himself as one to watch in the UFC’s lightweight division. Some even believed it was enough to earn him a world title opportunity, but as of right now, it doesn’t appear as if that’s going to happen.

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria is set for a brief hiatus due to some personal issues and because of that, the UFC has opted to book an interim title fight at UFC 324 – between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett. Arman Tsarukyan, meanwhile, had previously said he’d be willing to turn around and fight again in January, but it clearly isn’t going to come to fruition.

In a recent podcast appearance, Eddie Alvarez gave his thoughts on the Arman Tsarukyan drama.

Eddie Alvarez’s view on Arman Tsarukyan’s title snub

“I think UFC just keeps using Arman to fill cards,” Alvarez told MMA Junkie. “And that’s your fault. It’s your responsibility to go out there and do something that fans want to see, like that fans get excited about. I remember when I fought (Anthony) Pettis, I got in the back and I asked for a title shot. He was an asshole, Joe Silva, I was so mad at him.

“He embarrassed me in front of all his buddies. He goes, ‘Yeah, you fight like that, you’re never going to get a title fight.’ I was so pissed off because he embarrassed me in front of so many people, but also he was right.

“Looking back in retrospect, he was kind of right. I won the fight, but nobody cares if you win the fight. Your family cares. That’s it. The fans want to see something special, something unbelievable. They want to see excitement, blood, guts, and you have to give the customer what they want.

“So, if you’re not getting the fights you want, you’re not getting moved up the division the way you want, maybe you have to adjust your style. You can be a ground guy and be exciting. Khabib was very exciting when he took people down and ground and pounded. He was always working to get a finish.”

“Arman so far has got Benny (Dariush), Charles (Oliveira), Hooker, and the (Joel) Alvarez kid, but these aren’t names like the way Oliveira got, Gaethje got, and these other guys at the top of the division have on their resume,” Alvarez said. “And the way Gaethje’s finishing them vs. the way you’re just winning, who are you arguing with, you know?”

Quotes via MMA Junkie