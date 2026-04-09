Arman Tsarukyan Hints Islam Makhachev May Not Have Much Time Left

Arman Tsarukyan can’t wait for Islam Makhachev to retire, after which the 29-year-old claims he will take over the UFC.



Tsarukyan’s first outing in the UFC was against Makhachev, which the former lost by unanimous decision. After 6 years, the two were going to run it back at UFC 311, when Makhachev was the lightweight champion. However, Tsarukyan had to withdraw from this high-stakes rematch due to a hernia.



Meanwhile, Makhachev fought Renato Moicano after the Armenian stepped out. The Russian submitted Moicano in Round 1 of the UFC 311 main event, registered four successful title defenses, broke records, and then vacated his 155-pound throne in pursuit of two-division glory.



Later that year, on his welterweight debut, Makhachev dethroned Jack Della Maddalena in style and became a two-division UFC champion.



The current welterweight champion and pound-for-pound king is expected to make the first defense of his 170-pound championship in August.



Meanwhile, “Ahalkalakets,” the top UFC lightweight contender, has shown interest in fighting BMF champion Charles Oliveira next and also wants to serve as a backup for the Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje lightweight title unification bout on June 14.

Tsarukyan has not shown any interest in moving up to welterweight, and the 34-year-old Makhachev does not intend to come back down to 155-pounds. Hence, the two throwing down anytime soon is a rare possibility.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Opponents Islam Makhachev of Russia and Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia face off during the UFC 311 press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 06, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Arman Tsarukyan weighs in on when Islam Makhachev will retire

During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Arman Tsarukyan was asked if he thinks he will run it back with Islam Makhachev down the line. The 29-year-old said:

“[Islam] is gonna retire, I think, in two fights. One-two fights, he’s gone. But me, I’m gonna take over this sport in one year.”

Tsarukyan added that he is going to be the face of the UFC real soon, and once he gets to wrap the undisputed strap around his waist, he can’t wait to travel around the world with the belt.

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments about Islam Makhachev below: