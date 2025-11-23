Arman Tsarukyan’s Quiet Masterstroke: Former UFC Fighter Breaks Down the “100 IQ” Decision Behind UFC 311 withdrawal

According to a former UFC fighter, Arman Tsarukyan’s decision to withdraw from his fight against Islam Makhachev earlier this year was a “100-IQ play.

For context, ‘Ahalkalakets’ was slated to rematch Makhachev at UFC 311 for the lightweight championship. However, he pulled out at the eleventh hour because of a back injury, after which Renato Moicano stepped in as a replacement and was submitted in Round 1 by the Dagestani. After cementing his legacy at lightweight by defending his belt four times, Makhachev moved up to welterweight and recently dethroned champion Jack Della Maddalena.

This past weekend, Tsarukyan also returned to the octagon and secured a submission victory against Dan Hooker. Post the Armenian’s UFC Qatar win, Derek Brunson took to X and expressed how the UFC 311 pullout could actually be strategic. ‘The One’ posted:

Arman Tsarukyan might [have] pulled a 100 IQ play. Pull from the fight with Islam, wait for him to move up, no loss taken, become the guy at 155 🤔👀 #UFC”

Check out Derek Brunson’s post below:

Arman Tsarukyan might pulled an 100 IQ play. Pull from the fight with Islam , wait for him to move up , no loss taken , become the guy at 155 🤔👀 #UFC — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 23, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan had severe back pain while cutting weight for UFC 311. Later on, he disclosed that overtraining contributed to the injury as well. His eating habits and him filming a vlog with Nina-Marie Daniele were criticized by several fans as possible contributing factors to the injury.

Arman Tsarukyan wants to fight for the belt early next year

After submitting Dan Hooker in Round 2 of the UFC Qatar headliner, Arman Tsarukyan called out UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

“Everybody’s running, especially Ilia [Topuria]. If you are here, come on, we gotta face off. There’s just one No.1 contender, it’s Arman Tsarukyan. Don’t make an easy fight… I’m ready, end of January. Just send me the contract. I will be there.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

ARMAN TSARUKYAN CALLS OUT ILIA TOPURIA! 👀🔥



"Everybody's running, especially Ilia. There's just one #1 contender, it's Arman Tsarukyan. Don't make an easy fight.



I'm ready, end of January. Just send me contract." #UFCQatarpic.twitter.com/ACa1RgkfMR — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 22, 2025

‘El Matador,’ on the other hand, has already declared that he would give up his 155-pound throne rather than fighting Tsarukyan.