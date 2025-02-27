Arman Tsarukyan claims he offered catchweight fight to Justin Gaethje for UFC 313

Surging lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan has claimed he was open to a catchweight fight with Justin Gaethje in a bid to save the UFC 313 co-main event next weekend, before being shot down by promotional officials.

Tsarukyan, the current number one ranked lightweight challenger, was forced to withdraw from UFC 311 at the beginning of the year — seeing his first shot at the divisional crown halted due to a back injury.

And seeing a rematch clash with pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev fall to the way side just the day before the California card, Tsarukyan has been urged to return to the drawing board and secure a title eliminator fight before competing for gold for the first time.

As for Gaethje, the former interim champion is still set to compete at UFC 313 next weekend, rematching Tiger Muay Thai fan-favorite, Rafael Fiziev over the course of three rounds on short-notice.

Former symbolic BMF champion, Gaethje was first slated to take on surging Kiwi striker, Dan Hooker in a potential title-eliminator, however, a hand fracture would rule the latter from proceedings.

And eventually landing on a rematch against Fiziev — whom he initially beat in a close, majority decision win back in 2023, Gaethje revealed a whole host of contenders at 155lbs refused to fight him on such short notice next weekend.

Arman Tsarukyan floated offer to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 313

However, according to Armenian star, Tsarukyan — he is not one of the names who refused to take him on, instead claiming he pursued a catchweight clash at the 165lbs limit, which the UFC rejected.

“I didn’t say no, I accepted immediately and asked for a 160lbs catchweight 11 days out from weigh ins, UFC said that wasn’t an option,” Arman Tsarukyan responded to Justin Gaethje on his official X account.

I didn’t say no, I accepted immediately and asked for a 160lbs catchweight 11 days out from weigh ins, UFC said that wasn’t an option https://t.co/3IfQ3Rjhv5 — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) February 27, 2025

And as well as claiming Tsarukyan rejected a pairing — Arizona veteran, Gaethje boldly claimed the likes of former foes, Dustin Poirier, and ex-champion, Charles Oliveira also refused to fight him as soon as UFC 313.

Arman and Charles (Oliveira) understandably said no,” Gaethje tweeted. “Max (Holloway) and Dustin (Poirier) understandably said no. (Renato) Moicano got the call and said no. Props to (Rafael) Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me taking this rematch against and elite striker. Life’s a trip. Best live show on earth going down March 8th #UFC313.”