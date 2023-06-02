The MMA Hour host Ariel Helwani attempted to be the voice of reason as Ryan Garcia and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya engaged in a war of words on social media.

Garcia has been incredibly critical of his now-former team following his seventh-round TKO loss to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in April. Garcia attended the post-fight press event without members of his coaching staff and even revealed that a double agent in his camp had been feeding information to Davis prior to their clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. As a result, Garcia separated from coach Joe Goossen and has remained openly critical of his team who he alleges walked away from him following the loss to Davis.

“I lost, I’ve seen everybody leave me, and then I just gotta see who’s really there for me,” Garcia told fitness influencer, Bradley Martyn. “After the fight, nobody was there for me, like, my team, but just didn’t come to the press conference and go do nothing, you know what I mean? I was left with somebody betrayed me in camp, they weren’t trying to look out for me after the fight. It was like, I was left with that. It was the worst, and ‘Tank’s team really care about me more than my own team.”

More than two months removed from suffering his first career defeat, Ryan Garcia has remained vocal, much to the chagrin of boxing legend and Golden Boy Promotions founder Oscar De La Hoya. Taking to Twitter, De La Hoya ripped into Garcia, telling him to take responsibility for the loss and the consequences that followed.

Oscar De La Hoya Has Heard Enough of Ryan Garcia’s Complaints, Ariel Helwani Attempts to Intervene

“Wtf @RyanGarcia it’s been almost two months and youre still crying about the post presser? The blame for your loss is on YOU and your “advisor” Lupe,” De La Hoya tweeted. “He is the only one who pushed you to accept that INSANE rehydration clause and THAT is the reason you lost. Man up. Own that.”

De La Hoya wasn’t quite done, adding a follow-up Tweet that read, “Also, you keep saying “tanks team offered more support for you” blah blah blah. Bro they SET YOU UP TO LOSE with that rehydration clause and most importantly…AL HAYMON DIDNT EVEN SHOW UP THE ENTIRE WEEK. Actually, he NEVER shows up. How’s that for “support”???”

The very public spat prompted Ariel Helwani to step in as the voice of reason, suggesting the two parties take their differences and discuss them behind closed doors like professionals.

“Horrible look to be publicly fighting with your biggest star,” Helwani tweeted in response. “Regardless of who’s wrong or right, keep this in house.”

Ryan Garcia is now 23-1 following the loss to ‘Tank’ Davis. Garcia later admitted that the grueling weight cut matched with the hydration clause in the fight contract ultimately led to him being less than 100% going into the contest. Garcia is now eyeing a potential move to super lightweight in an effort to avoid the exhaust cut going forward.