Arianny Celeste has hit back at Khabib Nurmagomedov who recently made disparaging comments about the presence of rings girls in MMA.

During a recent press conference in Moscow, Nurmagomedov went off on the purpose of ring girls and questioned their position in the fight game.

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone: Ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts,” Nurmagomedov said. “History knows many mistakes. We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion.”

Celeste and her co-worker, Brittney Palmer, originally poked fun at Nurmagomedov by reposting a meme from Conor McGregor which mocked his long-time rivals’ apparent fear of ring girls.

Now, Celeste has given a much lengthier and serious reaction to the comments made by Nurmagomedov.

“I’ve work over 15 years in this industry and learned it’s easier just to simply NOT CARE,” Celeste wrote on social media. – For 15 years we have been more than just ring girls – we have dedicated time in promoting ufc and showing love and time to our die hard fans through touring the world and personal appearances . And while the world is very different right now , I can still feel that energy and love every time we have a show with an audience. It’s taken me 15 years of hard work, dedication, and time to be : •A bad ass independently wealthy female. •A real estate investor and owner of not just 1 but 3 homes/properties one located in LA -which is expensive AF. •and a female who is not afraid to take risks and build for my future. – You can call us useless, but to people like me who have worked this hard, it slips right off my shoulders . My life is too good to be unhappy . – You don’t have to like me, but you will respect me. – Last but not least, please tell me why reporters and have nothing better to talk about than the ring girls ? There has to be way better things to ask about !! – Next subject.”

