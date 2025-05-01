Antonio Carlos Jr. Lands Sketchy Split Decision Victory Over Karl Moore – PFL 4 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Karl Moore - PFL 4 Highlights

Antonio Carlos Jr. moved on in the PFL World Tournament with a lackluster yet effective performance against Karl Moore in Orlando, Florida.

Much of the opening round was contested on the mat after Carlos Jr. landed a takedown. However, drama ensued after Moore was working his way back up against the fence and ate an illegal knee to the head. The referee immediately paused the action, and instant replay confirmed that the knee was, in fact, illegal.

Fortunately, Moore was able to continue, but the referee only issued a hard warning to Carlos Jr. for the unintentional strike.

As the fight resumed, Carlos Jr. immediately put Moore on the mat and rode out the remainder of the round in top control. That trend continued in the second stanza, but Moore certainly didn’t do himself any favors by trying to clinch up with his opponent.

READ MORE:  Jordan Peterson Explains Why Only Losers Like Andrew Tate

With Carlos Jr. running out of gas, he was content to shoot for multiple takedowns to try and run the clock out. Moore ended up in a 3/4 mount position with 20 seconds to go in the fight and unleashed a barrage of strikes, but Carlos Jr. defended by fishing for a late heel hook. That allowed him to ride out the remainder of the round and mercifully take us to the scorecards.

Official Result: Antonio Carlos Jr. def. Karl Moore via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

20220419carlos2

Check out Highlights From Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Karl Moore at PFL 4:

READ MORE:  Despite the Success of WrestleMania 41, Dana White Shoots Down Doing Stadium Shows

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts