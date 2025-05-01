Antonio Carlos Jr. Lands Sketchy Split Decision Victory Over Karl Moore – PFL 4 Highlights

Antonio Carlos Jr. moved on in the PFL World Tournament with a lackluster yet effective performance against Karl Moore in Orlando, Florida.

Much of the opening round was contested on the mat after Carlos Jr. landed a takedown. However, drama ensued after Moore was working his way back up against the fence and ate an illegal knee to the head. The referee immediately paused the action, and instant replay confirmed that the knee was, in fact, illegal.

Fortunately, Moore was able to continue, but the referee only issued a hard warning to Carlos Jr. for the unintentional strike.

As the fight resumed, Carlos Jr. immediately put Moore on the mat and rode out the remainder of the round in top control. That trend continued in the second stanza, but Moore certainly didn’t do himself any favors by trying to clinch up with his opponent.

With Carlos Jr. running out of gas, he was content to shoot for multiple takedowns to try and run the clock out. Moore ended up in a 3/4 mount position with 20 seconds to go in the fight and unleashed a barrage of strikes, but Carlos Jr. defended by fishing for a late heel hook. That allowed him to ride out the remainder of the round and mercifully take us to the scorecards.

Official Result: Antonio Carlos Jr. def. Karl Moore via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Check out Highlights From Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Karl Moore at PFL 4: