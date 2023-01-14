Video – Anthony Taylor sings to opponent Idris Virgo ahead of Misfits Boxing event tonight

Bellator MMA alum, and professional boxing stalwart made headlines ahead of his squared circle return tonight under the Misfits Boxing banner against fellow professional and former Love Island contestant, Idris Virgo, singing to the British fighter during their weigh-in face-off.

Last competing under the banner of the Scott Coker-led Bellator MMA back in 2020, Anthony Taylor managed to land a unanimous decision win over UFC veteran, Chris Avila – a teammate of both Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz in Stockton, California.

Off the back of the victory, Anthony Taylor a sparring partner of the undefeated boxer, Jake Paul – subsequently featured against Tommy Fury in August of the following year, dropping a decision loss to the prospect – whom is the younger brother of undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.



Featuring at a Misfits & DAZN X event back in October of last year, the 33-year-old Californian took a decision win over Ashley Tebi in an exhibition matchup.

In November, Anthony Taylor received acclaim and more features in headlines, as he was involved in a parking lot brawl with Bellator welterweight and renowned grappler, Dillon Danis – almost knocking out the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace during a wild scuffle.

Anthony Taylor serenades Idris Virgo ahead of their boxing clash tonight

In some more antics ahead of his fight with Virgo tonight in the United Kingdom, Taylor sang to the former reality television contestant, as the pair were eventually corralled by handlers.

Atop the Misfits Boxing card, rapper and YouTube star, KSI returns in a headlining fight against FaZe Temperrr. KSI was initially scheduled to fight the above-mentioned, Danis on the card, however, the bout was cancelled earlier this month after the latter was judged as unprepared for the main event clash.

KSI currently boasts a 1-0 professional record, having defeated Logan Paul in a professional rematch. The 29-year-old also defeated both Brandon Scott and Luis Alcarez Pineda.