Anthony Smith claims UFC is pushing for him to fight Alex Pereira soon: ‘There’s some stuff behind the scenes’

Slated to return on short-notice at UFC 303 next weekend, former light heavyweight title challenger, Anthony Smith claims workings behind the scenes are pointing to the promotion’s wish to pair him with event headliner, Alex Pereira – as he prepares to clash with Carlos Ulberg.

Smith, the current number ten ranked divisional challenger, snapped a losing run back in May at UFC 301 in Brazil, handing the highly-touted, Vitor Petrino a stunning opening round defeat in the form of a guillotine choke submission.

And replacing an injury-ridden former titleholder, Jamahal Hill at UFC 303 next weekend during International Fight Week, Nebraska native Smith will share a card with incumbent light heavyweight best, Pereira – with the duo sharing a distinct rivalry in recent months in particular.

Anthony Smith envisions Alex Pereira title fight soon

Sharing his thoughts on his chances of facing the Sao Paulo knockout king in the future, Smith claimed workings behind the scenes point to the organization’s plans to put the two together in the Octagon – sooner than later.

“It’s not lost on me the promotional situation that we’re being put into,” Anthony Smith told Submission Radio. “There’s some stuff behind the scenes that are happening that I understand why they’re doing it. Every UFC event is set up for whatever the next matchups are for the next people, so I know what I’m getting myself into.”

“I anticipate that he’s (Alex Pereira) going to continue to do what he always does and take shots at me and poke at me, if you poke at me long enough you’re going to get what you want and it’s been fun for me because I like him, honestly.”

Headlining the card, former middleweight champion, Pereira rematches another ex-champion, Jiri Prochazka in a short-notice title fight re-run at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Would you like to see Anthony Smith fight Alex Pereira in the future?