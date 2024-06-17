Jiri Prochazka heads off to Las Vegas in preparation for his UFC 303 title fight against Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka shared a photo on Instagram as his last refresh before he heads to Las Vegas for UFC 303.

Prochazka and Pereira stepped up on short notice to headline UFC 303 on June 29 in Las Vegas for the UFC light heavyweight title. It’s a rematch of their fight in November which Pereira won by second-round knockout, and heading into the rematch, Prochazka is already making his way to Vegas to acclimate.

“Last refresh. Lets go to Vegas,” Prochazka wrote.

Prochazka is coming off a knockout win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300 to get back into the win column after his loss to Pereira for the vacant title. Prochakza is the former light heavyweight champion as he won the belt by submission against Glover Teixeira but had to vacate the belt due to an injury.

As for Pereira, he defended his light heavyweight title for the first time with a first-round knockout win over Jamahal Hill. Before that, he scored the knockout win over Prochazka to win the vacant light heavyweight title after he defeated Jan Blachowicz by a split-decision in his 205lbs debut.

Jiri Prochazka is entering the bout as the betting underdog as he’s +145 while Alex Pereira is a -165 favorite to defend his title on short notice on June 29.

UFC 303 Fight Card

UFC 303 saw plenty of new changes after Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler was off.

UFC 303 is now as follows: