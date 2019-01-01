Anthony Smith Ready To Fight Jon Jones Anytime, Anywhere

In the main event of UFC 232 last weekend (Sat. December 29, 2018), Jon Jones reclaimed the UFC’s light heavyweight crown.

He won the vacant title by stopping Alexander Gustafsson in the third round. Now that “Bones” is back on top of the 205-pound mountain, he is once again tasked with defending the strap. Following his victory over “The Mauler,” Jones called out longtime rival Daniel Cormier for a trilogy bout.

However, on the UFC on FOX post-fight show, top contender Anthony Smith called out Jones for a July title fight. Smith was serving as an analyst for the FOX network and was lobbying for an International Fight Week headliner spot. But Smith caught some push-back from fellow analyst Michael Bisping, who told Smith to call for an immediate title opportunity if he was going to call out Jones.

Soon after, Jones took to Twitter to poke fun at Smith for calling him out for a fight date six months away:

“This man is trying to wait until July, I got some catching up to do.”

“I just thought that sounded fun. I think we can set the games aside, Jon. You and I both know I need a date and location. You name it, I’ll be there.”

The Nebraskan has earned his way into the light heavyweight title picture with three straight wins. His latest victories over Rashad Evans, Mauricio Rua, and Volkan Oezdemir have been extremely impressive.